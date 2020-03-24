Phuket: 9 new cases, total now 26

Phuket governor Pakkhapong Thawiphat on Tuesday reports nine new coronavirus infections, six Thais and three foreigners, lifting the total to 26. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: This island province reported 9 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, six Thais and three foreigners, bringing the total to 26.

Phuket governor Pakkhapong Thawiphat and provincial public health chief Thanit Sermkaew announced the new figures.

The nine cases comprise five Thai women, a Thai man, two Frenchmen and a Swedish woman. This brought the total number of Covid-19 cases in the province to 26.

Of these, two have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals. The remaining 24 infected patients remain at hospitals and their condition is not severe, the governor said.

Of the nine new cases, patient number 18 was a 33-year-old waitress at an entertainment venue in soi Bangla on Patong beach. She was in contact with tourists from many countries and became ill on March 16, he said.

Patient number 19 was an engineer who arrived in Phuket from France with his wife on March 15. He became sick on March 18.

Patient number 20 was a Swedish air hostess, 25, whose travel record showed visits to Spain and Sweden before arriving in Phuket on March 20. She reported feeling sick the same day.

Patient number 21 was a 31-year-old nurse. She had no record of travelling abroad but was in contact with people at risk groups. She became ill on March 20.

Patient number 22 was a 26-year-old woman doing freelance work. She often visited entertainment venues in soi Bangla and became ill on March 20.

Patient number 23 was a Thai woman dancer at an entertainment venue in soi Bangla on Patong beach. She fell ill on March 22.

Patient number 24 was a guard at an entertainment venue in soi Bangla. He became ill on March 19.

Patient number 25 was a 62-year-old businesswoman. She had previously travelled to Switzerland and other European countries. She had sought treatment at a hospital in Phuket.

Patient number 26 was a Frenchman working as a golf coach. He had travelled to Spain and Germany. He reported ill after arriving in Phuket.

Dr Thanit said provincial health officials had questioned all patients, quarantined them and provided medical treatment in line with the Public Health Ministry’s guidelines.

From Jan 5 to March 23, health officials had screened 1.2 million arrivals at Phuket airport and 38,327 visitors at piers. Of these, 655 people had been monitored and 609 of them had already been allowed to return home, the provincial health chief said.