Covid claims 12 lives as rise in cases predicted

Public advised to remain vigilant as start of new school term increases risk of virus spreading

Parents take their children to buy school uniforms at a store in the Pak Nam Market in Samut Prakan last week. Health authorities warn Covid-19 cases could rise after the new school term starts later this month. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The number of new Covid-19 infections is expected to continue rising into the upcoming school term, following a spike in hospital admissions and deaths among at-risk groups since the Songkran holiday, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

From April 28 to May 4, a total of 1,792 people, or 256 cases per day on average, were admitted to hospital after becoming infected with Covid-19, according to figures published on the DDC’s website.

Of that number, 12 patients died in the same week.

The cumulative number of infections recorded from Jan 1 to May 4 was 13,057, with 93 deaths, the DDC said.

Even though Covid rarely causes serious illness nowadays, people aged 60 and older, those with seven underlying conditions, and heavily pregnant women — collectively referred to as the “608 group” — are more at risk, said Dr Taweechai Wisanuyothin, chief of the department’s disease control office in Nakhon Ratchasima.

All 81 deaths recorded nationwide between Jan 1 and April 29 were among this group, said Dr Taweechai, citing figures published by the Ministry of Public Health.

With a fresh Covid outbreak expected as students return to school for the new term, the public is advised to resume the standard preventive practices of frequent hand-washing, avoiding crowded areas and wearing face masks in heavily populated places, said Dr Taweechai.

The reason Covid-19 can spread so easily now is because people confuse it with the regular flu, he said. Covid tests are recommended for anyone who develops flu-like symptoms, he added.

The Omicron sublineages are mostly responsible for the current wave of Covid-19 infections, Dr Taweechai said, citing information supplied by the Department of Medical Sciences.