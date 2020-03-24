6th Covid-19 case in Korat

Nakhon Ratchasima governor Wichian Chantaranothai announces another Covid-19 case in the northeastern province on Tuesday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Local officials have been instructed to keep track of people returning from Bangkok and nearby provinces and ensure they go into 14-day self-isolation, to help stem the coronavirus epidemic, as a 6th infection was confirmed in the province.

Governor Wichian Chantaranothai said on Tuesday the 6th patient was a 38-year-old man who caught the virus from the 5th patient, a person he had close contact with. He recently travelled to Prathai and Pak Thongchai districts of Nakhon Ratchasima and some districts in Khon Kaen.

Officials in Khon Kaen were tracking down those who had close contact with the 6th patient.

Of the six people infected, five were in a satisfactory condition and could breathe unassisted. One needed help from a respirator.

A total of 324 people had undergone testing in the province, and 306 tested negative, six were found to be infected and 12 were awaiting laboratory test results.

Mr Wichian said district officers, local leaders, health officials and health volunteers had been instructed to keep track of people returning from Bangkok and surrounding provinces and make sure they isolate themselves in their homes for 14 days.

All people should be advised to wear a face mask whenever leaving their homes. Government officials should avoid travelling to areas at risk from Covid-19. They would be subject to disciplinary action if they did not go into self-isolation on their return, he said.