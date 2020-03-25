Pattaya shut down, quiet

A usually busy street in Pattaya is quiet, almost deserted on Tuesday night after entertainment venues were closed because of Covid-19 disease. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAY: All was quiet in the beach city on Tuesday night after the announcement that entertainment venues and other places where people gather in large numbers must close from 8pm-6am because of the risk of spreading the coronavirus disease.

Operators were cooperative, police said. People were not seen gathering on the beaches, where revellers usually get together for drinking sessions.

Along the beach, some restaurants remained open where people could buy food to take home.

Roads were also empty. Few cars were seen moving on them.

The outlook for part-goers remains bleak, with the government set to declare an emergency situation on Thursday, when a night curfew is expected to be imposed.



