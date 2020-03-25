Section
Actress donates B1.2m to hospital
Thailand
General

Actress donates B1.2m to hospital

published : 25 Mar 2020 at 12:33

writer: Online Reporters

Actress Araya
Actress Araya "Chompoo'' A. Hargate presents 1.2 million baht in cash donation to Ramathibodi Hospital executives to support the public hospital's move to purchase respirators for treating Covid-19 patients. (Photo: instagram account @hwanjeabjeab)

Popular actress Araya "Chompoo" A. Hargate has donated 1.2 million baht to state-run Ramathibodi Hospital to purchase respirators for use in treating coronavirus patients.

Her personal manager, Hwanjeab, posted an instagram message and photo of the 38-year-old Thai-British actress presenting a cheque for 1.2 million baht to Ramathibodi Hospital director Dr Surasak Leela-udomlipi and Dr Pornchai Simaroj, assistant dean for Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital, on Wednesday morning. 

The hospital’s Ramathibodi Foundation has announced it will use public donations to buy respirators for treating patients with Covid-19.

The Public Health Ministry on Wednesday announced that Thailand had 107 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 934.

