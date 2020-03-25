3 new Covid-19 cases in Phuket, total now 29

Phuket provincial public health chief Thanit Sermkaew on Wednesday reports new coronvirus infections, two Thais and one Briton, bringing the total to 29. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Three more people, two Thais and one British national, have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in this tourist province, bringing the total number of local Covid-19 cases to 29.

Phuket provincial public health chief Thanit Sermkaew on Wednesday confirmed the three new infections.

The 27th case was a British man who travelled from England to Phuket on March 19, changing planes in Dubai. flight transit. He became ill on March 21 and sought medical treatment in Phuket on march 23, said Dr Thanit.

The 28th case was a 43-year-old masseuse who had been in contact with people in high-risk groups. She sought treatment on March 23.

The 29th infection was a 41-year-old hotel receptionist who had been in contact with foreign guests. He felt unwell on March 18 and sought treatment on March 23.

Of these, two have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals. while 27 others remain hospitalised.

The 29 patients were among 718 people in the province who have been tested for the novel coronavirus. Of that number, 618 tested negative, while 71 were awaiting test results, said Dr Thanit.

From Jan 5 to March 24, health officials screened a total of 1,270,890 arrivals at Phuket airport and 38,327 arrivals at boat piers.