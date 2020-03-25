Section
Banks 'will be open' during emergency
Business

Banks 'will be open' during emergency

published : 25 Mar 2020 at 14:28

writer: Online Reporters

The Bank of Thailand and other financial institutions said on Wednesday they would keep as many branches open as possible to ensure business can continue during the Covid-19 emergency.

BoT, the Thai Bankers' Association, the Association of International Banks and the Government Financial Institutions Association said financial institutions under their supervision were ready to guarantee customers  access to important services,  including deposits, withdrawals, money transfers, payments and loan procedures.

Branches and credit units would be open as often as possible and customers would be spaced at least 1.5 metres apart while waiting for service.

Electronic channels including ATMs, cash deposit machines, internet banking, mobile banking, phone banking and call centres would operate around the clock, the announcement said.

They also warned customers to be wary of fraudulent phone calls seeking their personal and financial details.

