Shutdown sparks exodus of 60,000 migrant workers: official
Thailand
General

published : 25 Mar 2020 at 15:28

writer: Reuters

Migrant workers from Myanmar carry bags as they enter a border gate on the Myanmar-Thai Friendship Bridge into Myawaddy, Myanmar, as they leave Thailand due to the coronavirus disease outbreak on Tuesday in this still image from video obtained via social media. (THANT ZIN AUNG via REUTERS)
About 60,000 migrant workers living in Thailand have fled the country since authorities shut malls and many businesses at the weekend to curb the spread of the coronavirus, an interior ministry official said on Wednesday.

The country has closed its land borders, told people to stay at home, and shuttered many businesses in an effort to suppress the virus. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is set to invoke sweeping emergency powers on Thursday.

An interior ministry official told Reuters about 60,000 migrant workers from Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar had returned home as of Tuesday. Thailand has reported 934 cases of the virus, the second highest number reported in Southeast Asia. 

