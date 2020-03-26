357 checkpoints monitoring travellers nationwide

A police officer checks the body temperature of a driver at a Covid-19 checkpoint on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok early on Thursday morning. (Photo supplied)

The Royal Thai Armed Forces command has set up seven checkpoints in Bangkok and 350 more in other provinces to check inter-provincial travellers and help contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The announcement said the checkpoints were in response to the prime minister tasking the command with supervising security measures relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The checkpoints are being manned by soldiers, police and civil servants who check travellers for symptoms of Covid-19 and behaviour leading to risk of Covid-19 transmission, the annuncement said.

The people at risk of infection or transmission would be kept at appropriate locations, it said.

"Measures will be implemented only when it is necessary, to minimise the impact on the everyday life," it said.

In Bangkok the checkpoints were on Chaeng Watthana Road near Klong Prapa canal, Suwinthawong Road, Kanchanaphisek 39 frontage road, Sukhumvit Road at the BTS Bearing station, Rachaphruek Road in Taling Chan district, Suksawat Road under Bhumibol Bridge and Rama II Soi 92 Road.