Most new Phuket virus cases in Patong area

Empty chairs are seen on a beach that was normally full of tourists, as coronavirus fears mounted in Phuket, on March 11. (Reuters photo)

PHUKET: Patong has become a hotbed for coronavirus infections on the resort island as most new cases were found in the area in recent days.

The Provincial Communicable Disease Committee on Saturday reported six confirmed patients, one of them a man from Uzbekistan, bringing the total to 47 since Jan 5. The island has reported no deaths.

Four of the new infections were found in the Patong area, two of them linked to Soi Bang La, and one each in Kata and Karon beaches.

"The new confirmed Covid-19 patients in Phuket province include those in connection with entertainment venues in the Soi Bang La area, tambon Patong, Kathu district," it said.

Bang La is dubbed by some travel websites as Phuket's version of Patpong due to its bustling nightlife.

Eight out of 18 new cases on the island since Thursday had a history with Bang La.

Most of the confirmed cases in Phuket were related to service businesses such as restaurants and hotels, it added.

All entertainment venues in Phuket are among the places ordered closed in an attempt to bring down the number of the new cases.

Phuket governor Phakapong Tavipatana on Saturday urged all Thais and foreigners to stay at home from 8pm to 3am and said strict inspections would be applied for travellers to other provinces.