Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thailand reports 136 new coronavirus cases Monday, total now 1,524
Thailand
General

Thailand reports 136 new coronavirus cases Monday, total now 1,524

published : 30 Mar 2020 at 12:01

writer: Reuters

Women wearing masks wait for customers at a food stall during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Bangkok's Chinatown on Friday. (Reuters file photo)
Women wearing masks wait for customers at a food stall during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Bangkok's Chinatown on Friday. (Reuters file photo)

Thailand saw 136 new coronavirus cases on Monday, raising the total number of infections to 1,524, said the spokesman of the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Infections in Thailand are likely to keep rising, and recently new cases have been reported more in the provinces than in the Thai capital, Bangkok, spokesman Taweesin Wisanuyothin said.

No new deaths were reported, and the overall death toll stood at seven since the outbreak began in January.

-- More to follow --

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Phuket confirms 9 more cases

PHUKET: Nine more people were found to be infected with Covid-19 in this island resort province, raising the total to 62, the Phuket communicable disease committee announced on Monday.

12:36
Thailand

136 new cases

Thailand records 136 new coronavirus cases on Monday, raising total to 1,525, no new deaths; provincial infections rising faster than in Bangkok.

12:01
World

Peak US death rate likely in two weeks: Trump

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Sunday that the peak death rate in the United States from the coronavirus pandemic was likely to hit in two weeks and extended "social distancing" guidelines until April 30.

11:45