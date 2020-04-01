9 million fit for B5,000 relief

People queue up at a Krungthaibank branch in Chai Nat province on Monday to open bank accounts to receive Covid-related aid from the government. (Photo: Chudet Seehawong)

Nine million people out of 21.7 million who registered will be eligible for the 5,000-baht financial aid granted by the government to ease the impact of Covid-19, says government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat.

She said the cabinet on Tuesday approved access to the aid for an additional six million people after three million were earlier provided with the cash giveaway. The total cost to the government of the coverage will now be 135 billion baht.

The first of three tranches of payments will be made later this month after the millions of people who applied are vetted to see if they are eligible.

A Government House source said the funds to finance the extended coverage will come from budgets pooled from various ministries.

Each ministry is to have its budget reduced by 10% in order to cover the aid package and also help to finance efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. In addition, there is a plan to issue an executive decree authorising the government to seek loans for the cause.

The source added that the Government Savings Bank and the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives will also disburse loans worth a combined 1.6 billion baht to the self employed whose livelihoods are adversely impacted by the virus outbreak.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the cabinet meeting also gave the green light to waiving VAT on imported goods for treatment, diagnosis or prevention of Covid-19 which are earmarked for hospitals and other medical facilities.

The waiver will be applied to imports and donations made from March 1 until the end of February next year. A similar waiver has also been approved on income tax and VAT for companies or juristic persons who make donations to help fight the outbreak.

Ms Rachada said the waivers will cost the state about 500 million baht.