Rule relaxed for legal migrant workers

Cambodian workers are seen stranded at the border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, on March 23. (Photo: Sawat Ketngam)

The Labour Ministry is to allow Cambodian, Lao and Myanmar workers stranded due to border closure to continue working beyond the expiration of their work permits.

Labour Minister M.R. Chatu Mongol Sonakul said on Wednesday that the decision would benefit 108,586 migrant workers.

They consist of 44,222 workers brought into the country to work for four years based on memorandums of understanding with neighbouring countries, and 64,364 workers who hold border passes and work in border areas on a daily seasonal basis.

The migrant workers are allowed to continue with their work until the border reopens, the minister said.