104 more Covid patients, three new deaths

Patients and nurses are separated by a transparent partition at Pranangklao Hospital in Nonthaburi province on Thursday, when the government reported three more deaths from Covid-19, raising the toll to 15. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The government on Thursday reported 104 new local cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections, bringing the total to 1,875, with three new deaths raising the toll to 15.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said one of the three deaths was a Thai man, 57, who returned from Pakistan and died on a south-bound train from Bangkok to Sungai Kolok while in Prachuap Khiri Khan province on Monday.

The man went to Pakistan on Feb 22. He returned via Suvarnabhumi airport on March 29 and boarded the train at 3pm on Monday. He also suffered from diabetes and hypertension.

His death resulted in the quarantine of 15 railway officials who came in close contact with him.

- more later -