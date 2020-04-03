Public transport to stop at 9.30pm

Electric trains in greater Bangkok will stop their daily service at 9.30pm, under the the nationwide curfew. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

Public transport services in the Bangkok area have been ordered to end their daily operations by 9.30pm from Friday, when the nationwide night curfew starts.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said public transport services would be closed from 9.30pm to 4am in accordance with the prime minister's declaration of a nationwide curfew from 10pm to 4am to curb the spread of coronavirus disease.

Pakapong Sirikantaramas, governor of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA), said closing at 9.30pm was suitable. Commuters would then have enough time to reach home by the time the 10pm curfew starts.

Surapong Laoha-Unya, executive director of Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTS), agreed with the 9.30pm stoppage time, and said the management of the company would discuss the measure with the Rail Department.

Suthep Panpeng, director-general of SRT Electric Train Co, said its Airport Rail Link service would start at the normal time, 5.30am, and the last daily trains would reach their end stations at Phaya Thai and Suvarnabhumi airport by 9.30pm.

Normal service hours were 6am-midnight for MRTA and BTS trains and 5.30am-midnight for Airport Rail Link.

Voravuth Mala, acting governor of the State Railway of Thailand, said it had to stop long-distance trains on about 30 routes because they could not reach destinations before the curfew started.

Surachai Iamwachirakul, director-general of the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority, said its buses would reach their depots by 9pm.

The number of Bangkok bus passengers had fallen about 60% below normal figures, he said.