Soldiers to help enforce curfew

Military police assist at the Covid-19 screening checkpoint on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok late last month. The army chief has ordered soldiers to support police in enforcing the anti-Covid 10pm-4am curfew from Friday night onwards. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong has ordered troops to support local administrators and police in enforcing the nationwide curfew from 10pm to 4am.

Col Sirichan Ngathong, deputy spokesperson of the army, said Gen Apirat conveyed the order to unit commanders via a nationwide videoconference on Friday.

Soldiers would be stationed at checkpoints to assist local administrators and police in enforcing the curfew, she said.

"The main goal is to secure areas, take care of people and control the disease," Col Sirichan said.

Units of the Interior Ministry and the Royal Thai Police had the main responsibility for enforcing the curfew at sub-district, district and provincial levels, Col Sirichan said.

The army earlier contributed to government responses to the coronavirus disease by having 2,000 soldiers donate 800,000 millilitres of blood, and by spraying disinfectant in public areas in Bangkok, she said.