Recent Covid-19 deaths linked to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium

Three of the last four Covid-19 deaths are linked to the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok -- the country's main source of coronavirus transmission, says a spokesman from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin said he remains concerned the country has yet to get a grip on the coronavirus pandemic, due to the high number of daily infections.

Of the latest deaths, one was a 59-year-old official from the State Railway of Thailand, who developed a fever on March 16 and continued working until March 26. He was admitted to hospital at the end of March in critical condition and pronounced dead on April 2.

The second case was a 72-year-old man who had been in close contact with his son. His son had attended an event at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, where he was infected with Covid-19. The man suffered from kidney disease and developed the flu in the middle of last month. He died on April 1, the doctor said.

The third case was an 84-year-old man who worked at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. He had a number of pre-existing conditions, including high blood pressure and kidney disease. He was admitted to hospital in Bangkok on March 26 with flu-like symptoms and died on April 2.

The last case was an 84-year-old man who likewise had visited the boxing stadium and developed a fever on March 14. He was later admitted to a hospital on March 21 and died on April 2.

The country's mortality rate from the disease is 0.96%.

"Common factors we have seen are that all [the fatalities] are old people, who have the highest risk of death if infected with the deadly virus. To protect their lives, people living with the elderly -- who are at risk -- should distance themselves, especially during the coming Songkran festival. Physical distancing is a must," said Dr Taweesilp.

He also voiced concerns that more and more patients are aged 20-29 years. Dr Taweesilp said they should be aware of and refrain from unnecessary activities to stop the spread of the disease.

The centre confirmed 103 new cases on Friday, bringing the nationwide total to 1,978 with 19 deaths.

Bangkok leads the national tally at 1,049 cases.

For the 103 infections registered on Friday, Bangkok accounted for the highest number at 47, followed by 12 cases in Phuket and five cases each in Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Yala and Songkhla.

Meanwhile, Phuket has gained the highest per capita infection rate with 21.67 patients per 100,000, followed by 15.78 in Bangkok and 8.80 in Nonthaburi province.

Of the latest 103 cases, 48 of them were tied to previously confirmed patients, including one from the boxing stadium, two from entertainment venues and six from a religious gathering in Indonesia.

Other infected individuals include seven Thai returnees, eight foreigners, two individuals who had contact with foreign passengers, four people who had frequented crowded areas such as markets, 13 people working in high-risk areas, five medical staff and five others.

An additional 11 cases are under investigation.