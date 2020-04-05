Majority not confident in govt's ability to contain Covid-19: Poll

A majority of people are not confident whether the government would be able to contain the Covid-19 spread and most are not satisfied with its handling of the situation, according to the result of an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was carried out online on 3,183 people throughout the country between March 31-April 3.

In terms of confidence in government's ability to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, only 37.48% said they were confident -- with 7.76% saying they had much confidence and 29.72% had moderate confidence. On the other side, 62.52%, said they had little or no confidence - with 40.18% saying they had little confidence and 22.34% had no confidence at all.

Asked whether they were satisfied with the government's handling of the situation, 46.88% said they were satisfied while 53.12% were not.

Asked what they had done more after the outbreak of the virus, 89.60% said they had spent more time staying at home; 85.30% opted for more health food; 61.42% worked more at home; 60.07% drink more water; and, 59.16% spent more time on the social media.

Asked about their routine which remained unchanged, 47.97% cited medicine taking; 47.44% physical exercise; and, 35.88% playing games and computer games.

Concerning work, 42.26% said they had worked less in office.

On activities they had omitted, 56.49% cited socialising with friends and 54.38% sightseeing trips.