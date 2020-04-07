Face masks compulsory in Phuket

PHUKET: The provincial communicable disease committee on Tuesday issued an order requiring people going outdoors to always wear a face mask, or face a fine of up to 20,000 baht.

The order, signed by governor Pakkapong Tawipat, took effect immediately, until further notice.

Violation of this order is liable to a fine of up to 20,000 baht under Section 51 of the Communicable Diseases ct of 2015, and may be punishable under the executive decree for administration in emergency situations, which is currently in force.



