Schools won't reopen until July 1

Students applying for seats at Triam Udom Suksa School in Bangkok enter a building to take exams at Muang Thong Thani on March 5. (File photo)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved an Education Ministry proposal to postpone the reopening of all schools for the new semester from May 16 until July 1, as a measure to control Covid-19.

Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat announced the decision.

She said the ministry will change learning methods to suit the curriculum at all levels for the 2020 school year.

Speaking after the cabinet meeting, Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan said classes would be moved online. The ministry would prepare both teachers and students for online classes, and take into consideration the capabilities and differences of each location.

“We have to admit that online learning cannot replace classroom learning, but it’s the best learning method in the current situation.

"It’s also a good opportunity for us to use the technology for learning in this digital era, so teachers can enhance their skills.

"As for provision of the equipment for online learning, we need to consider the suitability, the compatibility of technology today and the budget set aside for it,’’ Mr Nataphol said.

He gave no indication when online classes would begin.