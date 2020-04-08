Frenchman caught without mask in Phuket

Section
Thailand
General

published : 8 Apr 2020 at 09:44

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran

A French tourist, left, is arrested by police in Phuket for not wearing a face mask while outdoors. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)
PHUKET: A French tourist was arrested in Patong area of Kathu district on Tuesday for not wearing a face mask.

The Frenchman, Djemouai Mhedi, 27, was detained by police on Taweewong road near the Sea Pearl intersection in tambon Patong of Kathu district.

He was taken to Patong police station where he was charged with violating an order issued by the provincial communicable disease committee requiring all people to wear a face mask while outdoors - a measure against the spread of Covid-19.

The order, signed by governor Pakkapong Tawipat, is effective from Tuesday until further notice.

Violation of this order is liable to a fine of up to 20,000 baht under Section 51 of the Communicable Diseases  Act of 2015, and may be punishable under the executive decree for administration in emergency situations, which is currently in force.

