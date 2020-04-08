Pattaya lockdown from Thursday

All roads into Pattaya city will be closed to outsiders from 2pm April 9, to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 disease. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: This resort city will be locked down to outsiders from Thursday afternoon following a rise in new coronavirus infections.

Chon Buri governor Pakkhathorn Thianchai, chairman of the provincial communicable disease committee, on Wednesday approved Pattaya City’s proposal to lock down the township from 2pm on Thursday for 21 days.

It followed meetings involving mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem and Bang Lamung district chief Amnart Charoensri and other senior officials after the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections rose to 30 in Pattaya.

The resort city has the most infections in Chon Buri province. The meeting agreed to a full lockdown of Pattaya from Thursday and forwarded its resolution to provincial authorities.

Under the plan, five checkpoints will be set up on roads leading into Pattaya to strictly screen vehicles and people. Those who are not residents of Pattaya or working there will not be allowed to enter until the situation returns to normal.

Entry to the city will be closed at Krating Rai flyover. Motorists are required to make a U-turn in this area to the railway line road. People entering the town will be screened at checkpoints on the city’s five main access routes - at Soi Chaiyapornvithee, Motorway Route 2 in front of the highway police office, Soi Pornprapanimit, Soi Chayaporn and Sukhumvit Road near the office of the Public Prosecutors in front of Na Jomtien temple.

People are also required to wear face masks when outdoors.

Authorities agreed to allow some weekend markets to open to ease the crowding of major marketplaces, which stay open.

Those who are not exempted in the lockdown announcement but find it necessary to travel must seek permission from the district offices.

Chon Buri governor Pakkhathorn Thianchai, on Wednesday meets with members of the provincial communicable disease committee. They to consider Pattaya City's lockdown proposal, which was approved. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)




