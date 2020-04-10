50 new covid cases, one more death

Officials in comic-hero costumes, to add a bit of cheer to sombre times, spray disinfectant at Sap Charoen Thani market in Krathum Baen district of Samut Sakhon province on Friday, part of the campaign to stop the spread of Covid-19. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The government on Friday reported 50 new local cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), raising the total to 2,473 over 68 provinces, and one new death, a woman with lupus, increasing the toll to 33.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the dead woman was a vendor who suffered from systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

She was taken to a hospital in Chachoengsao province on Monday with a fever of 38.5°C, diarrhea, vomiting, panting and exhaustion. Her blood pressures dropped to 85/64 and she needed a ventilator.

She was also found to have severe pneumonia. She died on Tuesday and her Covid-19 test result was known on Thursday. It was positive, Dr Taweesin said.

"The woman was already in shock on her arrival at the hospital... The case was not old, but her immune system was weak. So when she was infected, her symptoms were severe. Relatives must take good care of people with weak immunity," he said.

The spokesman said people aged 20-29 remained the biggest group of local Covid-19 cases because they worked and commuted and were at high risk of catching the disease and transmitting it to family members.

The 50 new cases included 27 people in close contact with previous patients. Most of them, 11, were in Bangkok, followed by seven in Yala province.

Others were five people working in crowded places or close to foreigners, four medical personnel, three returnees and three visitors to crowded places. Eight others were under investigation.