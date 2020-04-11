Police insist on quizzing face mask whistleblower

Police are determined to question the administrator of the Mam Pho Dam web page over an alleged violation of computer crime laws after the site claimed a politician was hoarding face masks.

Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthayo, assistant police chief and police spokesman, said police were simply following procedure by investigating the Mam Pho Dam administrator.

The investigation follows a complaint from Sornsuvee "Boy" Poo­raveenasawatchari, 47, who was arrested after the site accused him of committing fraud while being apart of the politician's surgical mask hoarding gang.

He said the claim was false and had seriously damaged his reputation.

Mr Sornsuvee had been accused of uploading false information on a computer system about face mask sales, in connection with the alleged hoarding of 200 million face masks.

The investigation into whether Mr Sornsuvee is guilty of the accusation is ongoing, Pol Lt Gen Piya said.

"The Mam Pho Dam page do might think it's doing the country a good service but if damages another party with what could be false information, police also need to investigate this," Pol Lt Gen Piya said, explaining why the police needed to question the whistleblower.

Pol Lt Gen Piya was responding to criticism of a remark made by Pol Maj Gen Panya Pinsuk, deputy commander of the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD), who said police wanted to know the identity and question of the Mam Pho Dam administrator.

The site administrator uploaded a new post on Thursday accusing the police of unfair treatment.

"Is this a reward for the risk I had taken? Do they really want to make me a culprit? I'm totally upset about this. Why go after me? Go after those who have cheated the country. Don't drag me into any dirty political games," the post said.

Another post appeared on Friday warning others wanting to serve the country that they could end up in the same boat. The message came with the hashtag #injailforthenation.