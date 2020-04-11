Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Korat interprovincial bus services suspended
Thailand
General

Korat interprovincial bus services suspended

published : 11 Apr 2020 at 18:38

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

Interprovincial buses operating between Nakhon Ratchasima and Bangkok and other provinces, are ordered to suspend services immediately until further notice as provincial authorities want to prevent the spread of Covid-19. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)
Interprovincial buses operating between Nakhon Ratchasima and Bangkok and other provinces, are ordered to suspend services immediately until further notice as provincial authorities want to prevent the spread of Covid-19. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The Land Transport Department has issued an order to temporarily suspend all interprovincial buses travelling to and from Nakhon Ratchasima with immediate effect as provincial authorities are struggling to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Nakhon Ratchasima governor Wichian Chantharanothai, with the approval of the provincial communicable disease panel, asked the Land Transport Department to suspend all public transport services to and from the province to contain the worsening outbreak in the province.

Department chief Jirut Wisanjit signed the order on Friday, effective on Saturday, until further notice.

Mr Jirut said during an interview with state-run NBT TV the department had earlier suspended bus services in 14 provinces as request by local authorities, starting with those in the three southern border provinces.

It has asked the provinces with high numbers of Covid-19 cases whether they would like to put on hold passenger bus services to stop the movements of people to risk areas.

The department recently coordinated with Nakhon Ratchasima province about measures to ban travel during the Songkran festival. Although the government had sought cooperation from people to refrain from travelling, people still wanted to travel, he said.

He added Nakhon Ratchasima authorities agreed to stop the bus services.

Specifically, the suspended bus services are in category 2 — two routes plying Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima — and category 3 — 31 routes between Nakhon Ratchasima and other provinces, Mr Jirut said.

Bus services in categories 1 and 4, which operate within the province, can still run normally.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Korat interprovincial bus services suspended

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The Land Transport Department has issued an order to temporarily suspend all interprovincial buses travelling to and from Nakhon Ratchasima with immediate effect as provincial authorities are struggling to combat the spread of Covid-19.

18:38
Life

'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for $910,000

NEW YORK: Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyrics to The Beatles’ hit song <i>Hey Jude </i> have sold at auction for $910,000, nine times the original estimate.

17:58
Thailand

Free treatment for all virus patients

All coronavirus patients will be treated for free at all hospitals in Thailand, with the costs paid by three healthcare funds, effective retroactively from March 5.

17:32