Phuket: No new infections

Patong and other beaches in Phuket remain closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 on the resort island. No new infections were reported on Thursday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Eight more Covid-19 infected patients were deemed fully recovered and discharged as the island province reported no new infections on Thursday, the total remaining at 191.

The provincial emergency response panel reported that from Jan 5 to April 15 a total of 191 people had been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease.

Of these, 85 had recovered and been released; one had died from injuries received in a motorcycle accident.

The other 115 were still under treatment. All except three patients were in a satisfactory condition, the panel said.

On Wednesday, Phuket governor Phakaphong Tavipatana was suddenly transferred to Phetchaburi province, in a move widely believed related to the high level of coronavirus infections on the resort island.