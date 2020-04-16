Pattaya supermarket disinfected after visit by covid infected person

A health official sprays disinfectant inside Foodland supermarket at Terminal 21 Pattaya shopping mall on Wednesday night, after it was learned a Covid-19 infected person shopped there on April 5. (Photo by Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: A major supermarket was closed on Wednesday evening for overnight disinfecting after it was learned a person infected with the coronavirus shopped there 10 days earlier, and customers there at the same time are advised to see a doctor if they develop respiratory problems or related symptoms.

The Foodland supermarket at Terminal 21 in Bang Lamung district, Pattaya, opened for business as normal from 10am on Thursday after it closed at 6pm on Wednesday for cleaning and spraying of disinfectant.

Officials said the infected person, a Thai tourist, spent 10-20 minutes inside Foodland supermarket in the shopping mall on April 5.

On Wednesday, Chon Buri provincial authorities issued an announcement warning people who went to the supermarket on April 5 between 5.30pm and 6pm to self-isolate if they develop respiratory problems, have a cough, runny nose, sore throat or feel exhausted.

They were advised to put on face masks and immediately see a doctor.

Customers were also asked to inform health personnel if they were in the shop at the same time the infected person was there.

After the announcement, the supermarket was temporarily closed to allow health officials from Bang Lamung district office to disinfect the premises.

(Photo by Chaiyot Pupattanapong)