Prayut to seek billionaires' advice on economic revival

PM wants more business input on how to overcome pandemic and get economy moving

Two people leave Chandrubeksa Hospital on Friday after completing a 14-day quarantine at the Royal Thai Air Force facility in Nakhon Pathom. They had been sent there after they returned from Indonesia on April 2. (Royal Thai Air Force photo)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha says he is preparing to consult with the country’s richest people as well as business operators for their input on how to revive the economy.

In a nationally televised statement on Friday, Gen Prayut said he would send an open letter to the 20 richest people in the country next week to seek more cooperation from them to help the country overcome the economic crisis resulting from the global coronavirus pandemic.

They have the potential to help all Thais suffering as a result of the sharp slowdown in economic activity, he added.

The International Monetary Fund this week forecast that the Thai economy would contract this year by 6.7%, by far the worst in Southeast Asia, in large part because of the collapse in tourism. Even if the virus is contained soon, it could take many more months for tourism to recover as many people will have no money to travel.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand on Friday cut its forecast for international arrivals to 16 million from 40 million expected before the pandemic began. It predicted that revenue from foreign and local travellers would plunge by 63% this year.

Gen Prayut said he would also meet business sector representatives, both big and small operators, to listen to their problems. He said he wanted to know what they need from the government and what his administration should do to improve its work on the fight to control the outbreak.

He stressed unity in the country, saying it was time to put aside political affiliations, as working together is essential to overcome the crisis.