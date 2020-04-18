33 new cases, no deaths, total 2,733

65% of all patients have recovered, number still in hospital reaches three-week low

A staff member at a store in Phuket checks the temperature of a customer. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

The government on Saturday reported 33 new local cases of new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and no deaths, raising total cases to 2,733.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the death toll remained at 47.

To date, 68 of 76 provinces and Bangkok have reported infections. The number of recovered patients is now 1,787, or 65.4% of all cases, he said.

Of the 33 new cases, 11 had a history of being in contact with existing patients or known superspreader sites. All of them are in Bangkok.

Another 10 were Thai returnees from abroad (2), a man in contact with an infected Thai returnee (1), people who went to crowded places (2), people in at-risk professions (4) and a medical worker (1).

Another group of 10 are newly confirmed cases under investigation. The remaining two are Thai returnees in state quarantine in Krabi province. (continued below)

Of the 2,733 cases as of Saturday, 899 people remain in hospital, the lowest figure in three weeks.

Bangkok saw the most cumulative cases (1,401), followed by Phuket (192), Nonthaburi (150), Samut Prakan (108), Yala (99), Pattani (87), Chon Buri (81), Songkhla (56), Chiang Mai (40) and Pathum Thani (33).

Another 29 provinces reported no new cases over the past 14 days. They are Chaing Rai, Phetchabun, Phrae, Mae Hong Son, Lamphun, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Uthai Thani, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Roi Et, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Amnat Charoen, Udon Thani, Phetchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Samut Songkhram, Chanthaburi, Kalasin, Nong Khai, Rayong and Tak.

Nine provinces have been free of Covid-19: Kamphaeng Phet, Chai Nat, Trat, Nan, Bung Kan, Phichit, Ranong, Sing Buri and Angthong.