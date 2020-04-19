Aswin lays down the law for fund-raising events

City Hall has devised a set of rules for the organisers of fundraising events for people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic after a donation event in Bangkok on Friday heightened fears of a viral resurgence.

After expressing his dismay at the large turnout of people to receive donations at Wat Don Muang in Don Muang district, Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang ordered organisers of similar events to inform authorities first.

This is so crowds can be managed properly with social distancing and hygiene measures in place.

"These events need to be well organised during this time of crisis," he said.

He said City Hall will hand out food and necessities next week to people in need. District offices will make an assessment of those who need the assistance, added the governor.

Also yesterday, Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), urged participants in the Don Muang donation event to see a doctor immediately if they develop flu-like symptoms in the next 14 days.

It was disappointing that people did not pay enough attention to the CCSA's repeated message urging them to keep a safe distance from each other, he said.

The country's success in flattening the infection curve could be dealt a blow if super-spreaders were among the donation-seeking crowd, the spokesman said.

The CCSA on Saturday reported 33 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total to 2,733 with 47 deaths. There were no new deaths recorded from the virus.