Phuket: One new infection, Covid cases total 197
Thailand
General

published : 23 Apr 2020 at 12:42

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran

Patong beach and other beaches in Phuket remain shut, to help contain the spread of Covid-19. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)
PHUKET: A woman employed at a post office on Patong beach has been diagnosed with Covid-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases in this island province to 197.

The provincial emergency response panel reported on Thursday there was one new infection, and that one more patient had fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.

The new infection brought the total number of confirmed cases to 197.  

A patient who died had succumbed to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, not from the coronavirus. There were now, 45 patients getting medical treatment, said the panel.

The latest case, the 197th, is a 33-year-old Thai woman working at a post office in Patong area. She became sick on March 29 and sought treatment at a hospital.

A lab test returned negative on April 3 for Covid-19.  However, her condition did not improve. A second test found she was infected with the coronavirus, the panel reported. 

From Jan 5 to April 22, a total of 3,168 people had been tested and 3,077 were allowed to return home.  Forty-five were under treatment, and 46 others were awaiting lab test results, the panel said.

