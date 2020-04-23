Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Dugongs delight in tourist-free seas
Thailand
General

Dugongs delight in tourist-free seas

published : 23 Apr 2020 at 17:32

writer: Methee Muangkaew

Dugongs feed off Koh Libong island in Trang province on Wednesday. (Photo from the Marine National Park Operation Centre No. 3)
Dugongs feed off Koh Libong island in Trang province on Wednesday. (Photo from the Marine National Park Operation Centre No. 3)

TRANG: Marine park officials have found a big school of dugongs happily feeding on seagrass off this southern province because the coronavirus disease has stopped tourism.

Officials of the Marine National Park Operation Centre No. 3 were​ patrolling the sea off Koh Libong islands in Kantang district on Wednesday when it spied the school of 22 dugongs, including mothers and babies, feeding freely on seagrass without the usual disturbance from fishing boats and speedboats carrying tourists.

The officials took pictures of the animals with their drone as part of their regular patrol after marine tourism was halted last month due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dugongs habitually feed on abundant seagrass off Trang. The officials found the animals in shallow water near Chu Hoi headland.

The latest survey found the dugong population rose in Trang and formed the biggest school of dugongs in the country, comprising 185 out of a nationwide population of 261.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (5)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Flying again

Aviation authorities discuss life at 38,000 feet: load capped at 70%, no food or drinks, masks at all times, and possibly higher fares, with two airlines expected to resume domestic flights starting May 1.

23 Apr 2020
Thailand

Prisoner manhunt gets underway

RAYONG: The Central Prison in Rayong launched manhunt for three inmates who broke out of Khao Mai Kaeo Prison on Wednesday, a source said.

23 Apr 2020
Thailand

Mask fraud crackdown

Police arrest 7 in separate raids over sales of face masks in 4 cases. One of them claimed to be police officer who allegedly cheated victim out of B1.5m for sale of non-existent masks.

23 Apr 2020