Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Country's overall economy tops people's worries: Poll
Thailand
General

Country's overall economy tops people's worries: Poll

published : 26 Apr 2020 at 09:46

writer: Online Reporters

The overall economy is on top of the people's worries while the country is having difficulty coping with the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the result of an opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,479 people throughout the country between April 21-24.

Asked to outline in an order of priority their worries during this time of difficulty, their answers were:

- The country's overall economy (93.48%);

- Work of medical personnel (89.91%);

- Parents, relatives and children (87.29);

- Possibility of they being infected with the virus (86.36%);

- The government's help (85.99%);

- Their ability to cope with expenses (83.94%);

- Their own health (82.00%);

- Their income (81.51%);

- The overall political situation (81.36%);

- Sickness and medicine (78.77%);

- Debts (76.91%);

- Security in life and property (74.19%);

- Travel (72.36%):

- Food (71.50%); and

- Job security (69.27%).

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Couple killed in Ratchaburi shooting

RATCHABURI: A couple were shot to death by the wife's own uncle after the two sides were unable to settle a dispute over an unpaid debt in Photharam district of this Central province on Saturday night, police said.

10:44
Thailand

Country's overall economy tops people's worries: Poll

The overall economy is on top of the people's worries while the country is having difficulty coping with the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the result of an opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

09:46
Auto

Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC (2020) review

Mercedes-Benz has finally filled the gap between its super-fast and mainstream compact cars. And it works nicely.

09:42