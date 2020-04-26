Country's overall economy tops people's worries: Poll

The overall economy is on top of the people's worries while the country is having difficulty coping with the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the result of an opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,479 people throughout the country between April 21-24.

Asked to outline in an order of priority their worries during this time of difficulty, their answers were:

- The country's overall economy (93.48%);

- Work of medical personnel (89.91%);

- Parents, relatives and children (87.29);

- Possibility of they being infected with the virus (86.36%);

- The government's help (85.99%);

- Their ability to cope with expenses (83.94%);

- Their own health (82.00%);

- Their income (81.51%);

- The overall political situation (81.36%);

- Sickness and medicine (78.77%);

- Debts (76.91%);

- Security in life and property (74.19%);

- Travel (72.36%):

- Food (71.50%); and

- Job security (69.27%).