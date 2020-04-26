Thailand logs 15 new Covid cases, no new deaths Sunday

A girl wearing a plastic face shield joins people lining up for food and cash donations from Red Path Party, a political organisation, in Bangkok on Saturday, as Thai citizens are affected by the restrictive measure related to the Covid-19 novel coronavirus. (AFP photo)

The government on Sunday reported 15 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing the total number of cases in Thailand since its outbreak in January to 2,922 cases and 51 deaths.

The number of new cases was a sharp drop from the 53 recorded on Saturday.

Of the new cases, four were linked to previous cases, another four had no known links, while five new patients are arrivals from overseas who have been under state quarantine.

Two other new cases were reported from the southern province of Yala, where the authorities are aggressively testing the population because of high infection rates there, said Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Since the outbreak in Thailand, 2,594 patients have recovered and gone home.

