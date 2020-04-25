Thailand logs 53 new cases, one death

Soldiers and officials load equipment, including pressure chambers to treat Covid-19 patients, onto a truck. It was donated by the King Mongkut Institute of Technology Ladkrabang and was to be delivered to various hospitals. (Photo by Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The government on Saturday reported one Covid-19 death and 53 new infections — 42 of them migrant workers in Songkhla — bringing the total to 2,907 and fatalities to 51.

The death was a 48-year-old Thai man with a history of being in contact in a previous case. His brother worked at an entertainment place and was infected, Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Saturday.

Of the 53 new cases, 42 were migrants detained at the immigration centre in Songkhla for illegal entry. They were from Myanmar, Vietnam, Malaysia, Yemen, Cambodia and India. The infections were discovered during active case finding.

Dr Taweesilp said Songkhla people need not worry about the risk since this group were detained in and closely monitored by the centre.

Another four new cases are those who were in contact with existing patients (3) and a person who went to a crowded place, said Dr Taweesilp.

The remaining seven cases were discovered by active case finding in Yala province.

Of the 2,907 accumulated cases in 68 provinces, 2,547 recovered and were discharged. A total of 309 are being treated at hospitals, the doctor said.

A jump in new cases in Singapore and the addition of five countries — Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia and Myanmar — to the dangerous zone list have led to a more proactive approach, which includes active case finding, he said. Up until now, the list consisted of four countries — South Korea, China (including Macau and Hong Kong), Italy and Iran.

More Thais will come home on Saturday from Iran (21) and India (171). On Sunday, 212 more will arrive from Australia, he added.

By province, Bangkok led with 1,459 cases, followed by Phuket (201) and Nonthaburi (152). By region, the South led with 656, followed by the Central Plains (366), Northeast (108) and the North (95), said the centre spokesman.

The youngest patient was one month old and the oldest was 97. The average age of Covid-19 patients was 40. Most infections were found among those aged 20-29, said Dr Taweesilp.