State of emergency extended

The mural inside the new ordination hall of Wat Phai Moo Khwid Satthatham in Wiset Chaichan district of Ang Thong shows deities wearing face masks to commemorate the coronavirus disease outbreak during its construction. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The cabinet on Tuesday officially extended the state of emergency to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) for another month to May 31, maintained the curfew and set guidelines for easing the lockdown of businesses.

Government spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat said the cabinet agreed with the proposal from the National Security Council that the state of emergency be continued from May 1 to 31.

The cabinet also resolved to maintain disease control measures. Inbound traffic by land, water and air will remain heavily restricted. Inbound flights will be banned for another month from May 1 to 31.

The curfew will remain from 10pm to 4am. Unnecessary interprovincial travel must be cancelled or postponed.

People will be prohibited from entering crowded areas for activities that facilitate the spread of the virus. Provincial governors will set their own restrictions accordingly.

The cabinet also ordered the Foreign Ministry to quickly determine the exact number of Thais in other countries who want to return to their homeland.

Regarding the relaxation of disease control measures, the cabinet resolved that public health be the main determining factor.

Control measures can be eased for activities that are necessary to support life, but disease prevention protocols must be implemented strictly.

If disease control measures are effective, the relaxation will expand. But if disease prevention measures are violated or the spread of Covid-19 worsens, the relaxation of restrictions will be terminated right away, Mrs Narumon said.

As measures are relaxed, Covid-19 testing will be accelerated, especially among at-risk groups of people including service providers and migrant workers.