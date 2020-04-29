9 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths

A state railway official signals the resumption of a commuter train service earlier suspended because of Covid-19, at Bang Khen train station in Bangkok, on Wednesday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The government on Wednesday reported nine new cases of coronavirus disease raising the nationwide total to 2,947, with no new deaths.

There were four new cases in Phuket, three in Bangkok and two in Samut Prakan.

"The number of new cases has been below 10 for three days in a row. All Thai people deserve praise for the united fight that resulted in the picture that we want to see... It is also good news that we have no losses," said Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The nine new cases included six people in close contact with previous patients. Three of them were in Bangkok. Three others were in Phuket province and two of them were in the same family, Dr Taweesilp said.

Two other cases were medical personnel and the ninth was under investigation.

"Most new cases still involve people who were in close contact with previously infected people," Dr Taweesilp said.

The average age of Covid-19 patients was 39 years. The biggest group was people 20-29 years. Dr Taweesilp said people of that age range were commuting and could carry the disease to other people.

Of the 2,947 accumulated cases in 68 provinces, 2,665 had recovered, including 13 people discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours. He said 228 patients remained at hospitals.

Sixteen provinces had not reported a new case over the past 28 days, and nine provinces remained completely free of the coronavirus.

Dr Taweesilp said a Mental Health Department survey from late last month to early this month found that people were generally happy to wear face masks and regularly wash their hands to protect themselves from the disease, but about 17.5% of respondents ignored social-distancing criteria.