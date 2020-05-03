Thailand reports 3 new coronavirus cases Sunday

Barbers at Saneh Korn barbershop in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima wear face shields and masks as they service customers, after it reopened due to an easing of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

Thailand reported three new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Sunday, as the country started lifting restrictions on some businesses and aspects of life.

The new infections marked the lowest number since early March, just before the country started reporting clusters and tolls started rising.

Thailand has seen a total of 2,969 coronavirus cases and 54 deaths since the outbreak began in January.

New daily infections have stayed in the single digits for a week. The government has allowed some businesses and public parks to reopen on Sunday, as well as resumed alcohol sales.

A spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) thanked the public for helping the agency tame the outbreak.

Two of the new cases were in Bangkok, and the third in Narathiwat.

However, Sunday's figures exclude 40 suspected cases detected during the active case-finding operation in Yala.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the results will be verified for accuracy. Second tests will be conducted and the samples will be double-checked in two labs, he said.

Several districts in the southern provinces account for more than 30% of the total number of Covid-19 patients.

Dr Taweesilp said the centre will not conceal information from the public but must confirm figures are accurate before releasing them.

Yala had 126 confirmed cases, 97 of them discharged from hospitals. Two deaths were recorded in the province.

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en