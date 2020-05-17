Thailand reports 3 new coronavirus cases, no deaths Sunday

The Ratchada Railway Night Market in Bangkok reopens after the government eases isolation measures. (Reuters photo)

Thailand reported three additional cases of the new coronavirus, bringing its total cases to 3,028 as the country relaxes local restrictions and re-opens malls and department stores. No additional deaths were recorded.

The three new cases, detected in state quarantine, were students returning from overseas, one from Pakistan and two from Egypt, Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Sunday.

Thailand has reported a total of 56 deaths with 116 patients still being treated.

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en