Thailand logs 3 more Covid cases, no deaths Monday
published : 18 May 2020 at 12:02
writer: Agencies and online reporters
Thailand reported three additional cases of the new coronavirus on Monday, bringing total cases to 3,031. No additional deaths were recorded, leaving the accumulated toll at 56.
The new cases were a man and a woman in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok and a woman in Phuket in the south of the country, Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said at a regular briefing.
Some 2,857 patients in Thailand have so far recovered.
Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en
