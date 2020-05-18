Section
Thailand logs 3 more Covid cases, no deaths Monday
Thailand
General

Thailand logs 3 more Covid cases, no deaths Monday

published : 18 May 2020 at 12:02

writer: Agencies and online reporters

Long queues are seen at the cashiers at IKEA as it reopened after restrictions to halt the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus were lifted in Bangkok on Sunday. (AFP photo)
Thailand reported three additional cases of the new coronavirus on Monday, bringing total cases to 3,031. No additional deaths were recorded, leaving the accumulated toll at 56.

The new cases were a man and a woman in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok and a woman in Phuket in the south of the country, Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said at a regular briefing.

Some 2,857 patients in Thailand have so far recovered. 



