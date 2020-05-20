One new Covid-19 case

The new norm: A visitor to Seacon Square shopping centre in Bangkok uses foot pedals to activate an elevator, installed so people can avoid touching buttons their fingers, as a disease control measure. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The government on Wednesday reported one new case of the coronavirus disease infection (Covid-19), a Thai chef returning from Bahrain, raising the total to 3,034, and no new deaths.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the 45-year-old male chef returned from Bahrain on May 15 and was quarantined at a hotel in Bangkok.

"He underwent a test on May 18. He had shown no symptoms. Our surveillance system covers people arriving in Thailand and the process was set up from the start," Dr Taweesilp said.

Of the accumulated 3,034 cases, 2,888 had recovered and were discharged from hospitals, or 96% of the total. Thirty-one more patients had been diagnosed as recovered over the previous 24 hours, and 90 others remained at hospitals.

The new case was among 238 returnees from Bahrain since February. So far, two of them had been found infected with Covid-19, Dr Taweesilp said.

The largest number of infected returnees in quarantine facilities was 65 from Indonesia, followed by 10 from Pakistan, five from the United Arab Emirates and three from Malaysia. There were a total 101 infected returnees in state quarantine.

The local death toll remained unchanged at 56.

Dr Taweesilp said global Covid-19 cases now amounted to 4.99 million, with 324,910 deaths, and the United States had the most cases at 1.57 million and the most deaths at 93,533.