Less tourism leads changes in post-Covid 'new normal': Poll

A shopper uses her mobile phone to scan the Thai Chana QR Code before entering The Mall Bang Kapi on May 17, 2020. (Photo by Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Reduced tourism heads the list of ways Thai people think their behaviour patterns will change in the "new normal" in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an opinion poll carried out by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on May 18-22 on 1,064 people throughout the country to compile their opinions on how life will change in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The respondents were allowed to give more than one answer in the poll.

The highest number of respondents -- 71.05% -- said their tourist activities would change. They said they would chose to visit only tour destinations they are confident are safe from communicable diseases and they would be careful in selecting the mode of transport.

Other "new normal" behaviours mentioned by the respondents are:

- Shopping at department stores (61.18%). They said they would go shopping only when necessary and always use proper protective gear such as a face mask and hand sanitising gel;

- Travel (59.68%). They would wake up earlier than before on days they use public transport, make sure they have necessary protective gear and would travel only when necessary;

- Parties, get-togethers (59.40%). They would be more selective and attend only when necessary;

- Self-protection (56.39%). They would wear a face mask while outdoors, frequently wash hands and avoid crowded areas;

- Purchases of necessities (47.27%). They would stress cleanliness and safety and buy only things that are useful and inexpensive;

- Donations/merit-making (46.43%). They would go only to events that are not crowded, and only on special occasions;

- Healthcare (45.39%). They would take good care of their health, exercise, take vitamins and seek medical advice;

- Food (45.11%). They would eat only freshly-cooked and hygienically-prepared food; and

- Occupations (42.39%). They would attach more importance to health and safety.