11 new Covid cases, all back from Kuwait

An inter-provincial bus employee checks the body temperature of a traveller at a private bus terminal in Chatuchak district of Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The government on Friday reported 11 new cases of coronavirus 2019 disease (Covid-19), all returnees from Kuwait.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the returnees were of working age and were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

"Many people may feel comfortable because there are no new locally infected cases. This goes along with the general feeling as we are further easing the lockdown," he said.

The total number of local Covid-19 cases was now 3,076. Of these, 2,945 (96%) had recovered and 74 remained at hospitals. The death toll was unchanged at 57.

Globally, Covid-19 cases totalled to 5.90 million in 211 countries, up by 115,572 cases over the previous 24 hours, with 362,024 deaths. The United States had the most cases at 1.77 million and the most deaths at 103,330.

"The concern is that the number of new global cases over the past 24 hours rose by more than 115,000," Dr Taweesilp said.

Thailand ranked 77th in the number of Covid-19 cases worldwide; the US, Brazil and Russia were in the top rank, he said.