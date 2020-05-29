Lockdown eased from Monday

Customers enjoy returning to a shopping centre in Rangsit area of Pathum Thani province. The government will allow malls to extend opening hours from next Monday as part of its third-phase easing of the business and activities lockdown. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The government has announced the third stage of the easing of the business and activity lockdown, effective from Monday.

It allows restricted activities at schools, theatres, beauty parlours, fitness clubs, sports fields, recreational ponds, ballroom dancing venues, convention halls and zoos.

The curfew is also shortened to 11pm to 3am from June 1.

Gen Somsak Rungsita, secretary-general of the National Security Council, said on Friday that school buildings can reopen for admission examinations and short training sessions, but not for normal classes. Private tuition schools for vocational training, arts and sports can resume.

Malls could remain open until 9pm. Exhibition and convention venues could also open until 9pm, but activity space at each would be limited to 20,000 square metres.

Buddha amulet markets will reopen, as long as operators prevent visitors crowding together.

Barbers and hairdressers will be allowed to dye hair in addition to hair cutting, washing and drying, but their services are still capped at two hours at a time and customers are not allowed to wait on the premises.

Child daycare centres can open only for the preparation of food and beverages for parents to take home to their children.

Beauty clinics and salons and tattoo and piercing parlours can reopen, but not provide facial services, and staff and customers must wear face masks.

Health-oriented massage parlours can reopen for two hours of service at a time. Sex massage parlours, steam and herbal saunas remain closed.

Fitness clubs in and outside malls will reopen from June 1 but visitors' numbers will be limited and sauna services are still suspended.

Stadiums for football, futsal, basketball and volleyball will resume for exercise and practice, on the condition the number of non-players is capped at 10.

Bowling and skating centres and the like can reopen for exercise and practice only. Ballroom dancing centres will reopen.

Ponds for sports and recreational activities - for jetskis, kitesurfing, banana boats and such-like - can reopen as long as the number of people is limited, but not for competition.

Theatres, including movie theatres, will reopen but the audience is limited at 200 at each place. Everyone must wear face masks, and double-seating is allowed. The ban on concerts continues.

Zoos can reopen but visitors must not gather for activities. Curfew hours will be shortened to 11pm-3am to facilitate more businesses.