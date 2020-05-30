New case a returnee from Saudi Arabia

Quarantined student tested positive at first but showed symptoms 3 days later

People take free food, drinks and everyday items at a sharing store on Ekkamai Soi 3 in Bangkok's Watthana district on Friday. Each was allowed to take five items. The store is open from 11am to 1pm and from 3pm to 5pm each day until June 26 to help people affected by the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

One new coronavirus case was found — a male Thai student from Saudi Arabia in state quarantine — raising the national total to 3,077. The death toll remained at 57.

Local infections have slowed significantly over the last two weeks, with 43 of the 52 new cases involving Thais who had arrived from abroad, said Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The latest patient, 26, returned to Thailand through the Padang Besar checkpoint on the border with Malaysia, she said.

The student boarded a bus to the checkpoint on Monday and was put in a state quarantine facility in Narathiwat province. He tested negative on that day but three days later he had a fever, a cough and shortness of breath. After a retest showed he was infected, he was sent to Narathiwat Hospital.

Health officials will conduct retests on 39 other returnees who had been on the same bus from Padang Besar.

The new case brought the national tally to 3,077, with 59 still in hospital. The death toll remained at 57.