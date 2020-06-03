Thailand logs 1 new Covid case Wednesday, no deaths

People visit a Buddhist amulet market in Bangkok on Tuesday, as more sectors of the economy reopen following restrictions to halt the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus. (AFP)

The government reported one new coronavirus case and no new deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections in Thailand to 3,084 and leaving the accumulated death toll at 58 since the outbreak began in January.

Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the new patient was a 26-year-old Thai student who returned from Saudi Arabia on May 25.

He entered the country through the Padang Besar checkpoint in Sadao district of Songkhla province and was under state quarantine in Pattani province, she said. He was found to have contracted Covid-19 in a second test on Sunday, and was sent to Pattani Hospital.

A total of 2,968 patients have recovered, including two over the past 24 hours.

