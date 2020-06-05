Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Another Kuwait returnee tests positive
Thailand
General

Another Kuwait returnee tests positive

published : 5 Jun 2020 at 12:56

writer: Online Reporters

People wear face masks to protect themselves from Covid-19 in Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok, on Thursday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
People wear face masks to protect themselves from Covid-19 in Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok, on Thursday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

One new case of Covid-19 infection was reported on Friday, an asymptomatic returnee from Kuwait who tested positive just before leaving quarantine. There were no deaths.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the latest patient was a man aged 45 who worked at factory in Kuwait.

He arrived back on May 24 and was taken to a state quarantine facility in Bangkok. The first test on May 26 was negative, but the second test, on Wednesday just before he was to be released, showed positive. He was admitted to a hospital in Bangkok.

"Quarantined returnees are tested twice. The first is three to five days after being quarantined, and the second just before their release," Dr Taweesilp said.

The new case raised the number of infected returnees from Kuwait to 32 -- 18% of the total 174 returnees from that country. "The percentage is very high and deserves surveillance," Dr Taweesilp said.

The total number of local Covid-19 cases is now 3,102 - 96% of whom recovered and including three discharged in the previous 24 hours. Seventy-three patients remain in hospital. The death toll is unchanged at 58.

Global Covid-19 cases numbered 6.69 million, up 129,860 over the past 24 hours, with 393,142 deaths, up 5,185. The United States had the most cases at 1.92 million, up 22,268, and the most deaths at 110,173, up 1,031.

Brazil is now the second most severely hit, with 615,870 cases, up by 31,308, and a death toll of 34,039, up 1,471 over 24 hours.

The number of new cases worldwide was very high, and Brazil had more new cases than the US, Dr Taweesilp said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (7)
MOST RECENT
Life

K-pop fans take over #WhiteLivesMatter hashtag

Fans of South Korean pop music, popularly known as K-pop, have taken over the #WhiteLivesMatter hashtag as a way of drowning out others who wished to use the tag for alternative motives.

17:45
Thailand

Son of teacher charged with sexual abuse of niece also charged

NAKHON PHANOM: The 16-year-old son of a teacher earlier charged with sexually abusing his 15-year-old niece has been accused of the same offence. The youth denied the charge.

16:57
Business

Cambodia to lose $3bn in revenue from tourism sector

Cambodia will see a huge loss in revenue generated from tourism sector of around US$3billion this year due to the pandemic spread, according to Tourism Minister Thong Khon.

16:07