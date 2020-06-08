Thailand logs 7 new Covid cases Monday, no deaths

A soldier stands guard in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Sunday, as it reopened for visitors following restrictions to halt the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus. (AFP photo)

The government reported seven new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Monday, taking the total number of infections in Thailand to 3,119 with 58 deaths since January.

All the new cases were found in quarantine, taking the country to two weeks without a local transmission.

Thailand has reported 77 cases in the past 14 days and all were contained after being imported from overseas, said Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

One more person recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of discharged patients to 2,973.

-- More to follow --