2 new Covid cases Tuesday: Govt

An officer enforces social distancing at the entrance of the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Sunday, as it reopened for visitors following restrictions to halt the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus. (AFP photo)

The government reported two new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections in Thailand to 3,121 and leaving the accumulated death toll at 58 since the outbreak began in January.

