2 new Covid cases Tuesday: Govt
published : 9 Jun 2020 at 11:44
writer: Agencies and online reporters
The government reported two new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections in Thailand to 3,121 and leaving the accumulated death toll at 58 since the outbreak began in January.
-- More to follow --
Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en
Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en
Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en
Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en