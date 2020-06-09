Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
2 new Covid cases Tuesday: Govt
Thailand
General

2 new Covid cases Tuesday: Govt

published : 9 Jun 2020 at 11:44

writer: Agencies and online reporters

An officer enforces social distancing at the entrance of the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Sunday, as it reopened for visitors following restrictions to halt the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus. (AFP photo)
An officer enforces social distancing at the entrance of the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Sunday, as it reopened for visitors following restrictions to halt the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus. (AFP photo)

The government reported two new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections in Thailand to 3,121 and leaving the accumulated death toll at 58 since the outbreak began in January.

-- More to follow --

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Woman shot dead in land dispute

LAMPANG: A local politician shot a woman dead while arguing with her over the sale of a block of land on Monday night, police in Ko Kha district of this northern province said on Tuesday.

11:53
World

Hong Kong seethes 1 year on, but protesters on back foot

HONG KONG: Hong Kong on Tuesday marks a year since pro-democracy protests erupted, as mass arrests, coronavirus bans on gatherings and a looming national security law keep a lid on any return to city-wide unrest.

11:45
Thailand

+2 Covid cases

Government reports two new coronavirus cases, no new deaths on Tuesday, taking total infections in Thailand to 3,121; accumulated death toll still 58.

11:44