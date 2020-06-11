No curfew, but no relief for pubs or wet massage

Covid-19-related checkpoints are expected to be removed, with the government likely to lift the night curfew soon. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The government is likely to lift the night curfew and allow most businesses to resume, except entertainment venues and wet massage parlours, according to an inforfmed source.

This follows a meeting of a committee under the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the source said.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired the meeting at Government House on Thursday. The CCSA will decide on the business lockdown easing on Friday.

Also present in the meeting were Dr Sukum Kanchanapimai, permanent secretary for health, Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Disease Control Department, Chatchai Phromlert, permanent secretary for interior, and Gen Somsak Roongsita, secretary-general of the National Security Council and head of a business lockdown-easing committee.

The source said that Gen Prayut agreed to lift the 11pm-3am curfew so that people could return to their normal life. Almost all businesses would be allowed to resume except pubs, bars, karaoke shops and bath-sauna-massage parlours.

"The prime minister wants to ease the pressure on people and boost efficiency in other disease control measures instead," the source said.

Gen Somsak confirmed that 95% of business and activities would resume.

He quoted the prime minister as saying that people had been cooperating well with disease control measures over the past stages of relaxation of business and activity restrictions. That justified a virtual end to business/activity lockdowns.

The CCSA would announce its decision on the curfew on Friday, Gen Somsak said.